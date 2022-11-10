Argentum 47 to dispose two subsidiaries
Nov. 10, 2022
- Argentum 47 (OTCPK:ARGQ) announced the sale of two of its subsidiaries.
- Robert Stephenson, CEO and his team would like to announce the execution of sale and purchase agreements for two of its subsidiaries, Argentum 47 Financial Management Limited and Cheshire Trafford UK Limited, which were executed on October 21, 2022.
- The sale has allowed the company to reduce $248K of debt.
- “This sale of two subsidiaries that are no longer aligned with our business model was significant for Argentum because of the positive impact it has on our balance sheet in reducing our debt,” stated Robert Stephenson.
