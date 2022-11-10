Rallybio in red as it commences $75M public offering
Nov. 10, 2022 9:59 AM ETRallybio Corporation (RLYB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) is down -8.5% following the commencement of a proposed public offering of $75M of common stock or pre-funded warrants.
- The company will offer all of the shares and pre-funded warrants and expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of up to 15% of the number of securities sold in the offering.
- J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Evercore ISI are lead book-runners for the offering.
- The clinical-stage biotechnology company recently reported positive phase 1 top-line results for its complement-mediated diseases candidate RLYB116.
- Rallybio released its Q3 2022 earnings earlier Monday morning.
Comments