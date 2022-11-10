Rallybio in red as it commences $75M public offering

Nov. 10, 2022 9:59 AM ETRallybio Corporation (RLYB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) is down -8.5% following the commencement of a proposed public offering of $75M of common stock or pre-funded warrants.
  • The company will offer all of the shares and pre-funded warrants and expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of up to 15% of the number of securities sold in the offering.
  • J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Evercore ISI are lead book-runners for the offering.
  • The clinical-stage biotechnology company recently reported positive phase 1 top-line results for its complement-mediated diseases candidate RLYB116.
  • Rallybio released its Q3 2022 earnings earlier Monday morning.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.