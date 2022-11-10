Repay stock soars 43% on strong results, constructive outlook

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) stock soared 43.4% on Thursday after the payments technology firm's Q3 results came in slightly above Street estimates and it reaffirmed its FY guidance.

D.A. Davidson maintained its Buy rating on Repay (RPAY) and set a revised price target of $18, implying ~311% potential upside to its last close.

"With solid Q3 results and constructive preliminary commentary on 2023, we think the sell-off in the shares had been way overdone," said analyst Peter Heckmann. Shares of Repay (RPAY) declined 68% YTD.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating and maintained its $9.50 PT (~117% potential upside). "We think investors were disappointed, following Q2, by slower-than-expected personal loans growth, and recent stock weakness seemingly reflects auto rev growth fears. However, guidance implies that Q3 step-down did not worsen, which we find encouraging," said analyst Andrew Jeffrey.

Truist raised its C23/C24 revenue/EBITDA estimates to $295M/$130M and $334M/$150M (prior $288M/$127M and $330M/$148M).

Morgan Stanley cut its PT to $8 from $13 (~83% potential upside) and maintained its Equal Weight rating, while Credit Suisse lowered its PT to $8.50 from $11 (94% potential upside) and reiterated its Neutral rating.

While Wall Street analysts on average are bullish on Repay (RPAY), SA Quant rated the stock Strong Sell as it is at high risk of performing badly.