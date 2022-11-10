Muscle Maker reports Q3 results

Nov. 10, 2022 10:02 AM ETMuscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Muscle Maker press release (NASDAQ:GRIL): Q3 generated initial franchise fees of up to $25,000 per franchise location upon signing the franchise agreement and then additional franchise royalty fee revenue of up to 6% of franchisee net sales each month once they are opened.
  • As of September 30, 2022, we had cash in excess of $11.6M which allows us the ability to both execute against our growth strategy but also keeps open the option of potential strategic acquisitions or partnerships.
  • We believe we have positioned our company for growth in all facets and we look forward to a strong finish for 2022.

