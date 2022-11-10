Coupang stock gains after reporting first profit since IPO

Nov. 10, 2022 10:11 AM ETCoupang, Inc. (CPNG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) rose more than 20% after reporting a surprise profit in Q3.
  • Revenue grew 10% to $5.1B and the number of active clients rose 7% Y/Y.
  • Net revenue per active customer was $284, up 3% Y/Y.
  • Gross margin rate up 800 bps Y/Y to 24.2%.
  • Net income of $91M vs. $324M loss year ago.
  • “In 2023, Coupang’s position in the market will be solidified through an online-market shakeup,” Kim said ahead of the results. “A lot of startups are facing financial crises as they are having difficulties raising funds amid high interest rates.”
  • The company said its next milestone is to achieve positive free cash flow, although a timeline wasn't given.

