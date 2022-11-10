Boxed gains after Q3 revenue beats estimates, reiterated buy at DA Davidson

  • Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) rose 6.7% after the e-commerce company topped Q3 revenue estimates and was reiterated buy at DA Davidson.
  • "We are confident in senior management's ability to build a profitable business over the long term that monetizes its strengths ...," DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte wrote in a note. Forte reiterated his buy rating and cut his price target to $4 from $6.
  • Adj. EBITDA was a little lower than the consensus estimates, though better than DA Davidson projected, according to Forte.
  • "Overall it was quite a good quarter for us," Boxed CEO Chieh Huang said in an interview with Seeking Alpha on Wednesday.
  • Huang highlighted that retail gross profit was up more than 88% in the quarter as the company has focused on improving its profitability, especially focusing on B2B, Boxed Market and software & services known as Spresso.
  • "I think most folks will be shocked at the 88% in gross profit in retail," Huang said.
  • Recall in September Boxed and Snowflake partnered to launch Spresso SaaS capabilities to joint customers.

