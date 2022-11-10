Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has added a new Sports section to its home page interface in order to ease access to live and upcoming games on the platform.

Roku stock (ROKU) is up 11.9% as part of the stock market's broad rally off cool inflation numbers.

The new sports hub gives users the ability to see particular games or search by sports and leagues, and then find out how a particular game or match can be streamed.

That's a push that is timely as streaming services increasingly make inroads into showing sports.

Currently, Roku supports streaming from DirecTV, Fox Sports, FuboTV, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video, Sling, The Roku Channel, TNT, TBS, and truTV, along with games coming over the air through an antenna connected to Roku TV models.

That covers a variety of pro and college football, pro and college basketball, hockey, baseball, and soccer, and there are "more sports and viewing options expected in the coming months."

The new offering includes updated search capabilities so viewers can use Roku Search in text or voice to locate teams, leagues and games.

Roku is also serving up more free sports content including The Roku Channel's Rich Eisen Show as well as Emeril Tailgates, it notes.