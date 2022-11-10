Bristol Myers Squibb's Camzyos approved in Canada for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
- Health Canada has approved Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Camzyos (mavacamten) for symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
- Bristol said Camzyos is the first allosteric and selective cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the country that targets the underlying pathophysiology of the disease.
- Approval was based on results from the phase 3 EXPLORER HCM trial in which 37% of patients achieved the primary endpoint, a composite of functional capacity and symptoms, compared to 17% in the placebo group.
- Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy considered the most common familial heart disease. It is found in ~1 in 500 individuals.
