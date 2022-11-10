Taiwan Semiconductor surges as foundry giant says October sales rise 56%; chip stocks rise

technician with wafer

PonyWang/E+ via Getty Images

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares rose nearly 5% on Thursday as the world's largest semiconductor foundry said its October sales rose 56% year-over-year.
  • For the month ending October 31, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) generated $6.6B in revenue (or NT$210.3B), up from NT$134.5B in the year-ago period.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) makes chips for a number of clients such as Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and others.
  • Semiconductor stocks mostly rose on Thursday, aided in part by the strong results from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), as well as the October CPI report, which showed inflation is easing.
  • Nvidia (NVDA) gained more than 8.4%, while AMD (AMD) tacked on nearly 10%. Other chip stocks also saw healthy gains, with Micron Technology (MU), Analog Devices (ADI), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and ON Semiconductor (ON) all rising more than 5%.
  • On Wednesday, it was reported that Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) was planning another multibillion-dollar factory investment in Arizona.

Comments (7)

