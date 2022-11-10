German biotech Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) added ~7% on Thursday morning after data updates were made available from two Phase 1/2a clinical trials designed to test the company’s bispecific antibody AFM24 in patients with solid tumors.

The readouts from trials testing AFM24 as monotherapy and in a combination regimen were selected for presentations at the ongoing annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

According to presentations simultaneously posted on Affimed (AFMD) website, the updated data from the Phase 1 part of the ongoing monotherapy phase 1/2a study has indicated a “well-managed safety profile” for AFM24 as of August 2022 data cut in 35 patients.

As for clinical activity, 11 of 29 response-evaluable patients have also demonstrated stable disease (SD) as the best objective response, including one lung cancer patient and three colorectal cancer patients whose SD extended over 3.5 months.

The data update from the combination study, which tested AFM24 with Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq), also highlights a “well-managed safety profile” for the study drug at 160 mg, the researchers wrote.

Among three patients evaluated in cohort 1, one patient with gastric cancer has shown a partial response, and another with pancreatic adenocarcinoma has exhibited stable disease after two cycles of the combination regimen.

Affimed (AFMD) released a preview of the readout early this week, sending its shares ~23% higher on Monday.