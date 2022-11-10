Slower rate hikes does not mean easier policy, Dallas Fed's Logan says

A slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve "should not be taken to represent easier policy," Dallas Fed President Lori Logan said Thursday in prepared remarks at an energy conference in Houston hosted by the Dallas Fed and Kansas City Fed.

She does believe it "may soon be appropriate to slow the pace of rate increases so we can better assess how financial and economic conditions are evolving."

The decision to raise rates in smaller increments isn't necessarily related to the incoming data, she said. "The restrictiveness of policy comes from the entire policy strategy — not just how fast rates rise, but the level they reach, the time spent at that level, and, importantly, the factors that determine further increases or decreases," she said. "The FOMC can and should adjust other elements of policy to deliver appropriately tight conditions even as the pace slows."

Earlier on Thursday, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he expects a slower pace of increases in "upcoming months," but added that 50 basis-point hikes would still be substantial.

Like all other Fed officials, she's committed to to the central bank's 2% inflation goal.

To assess if policy is restrictive enough, Logan will be watching the evolution of the labor market and the economy, while thinking about real yields and taking into account the accuracy of inflation forecasts, among other factors.

"The FOMC must restore price stability — but must also proceed in a way that allows us to better assess how financial and economic conditions are evolving," Logan said. "That is how we can deliver the healthier economy, with stable prices and maximum employment, which is the Federal Reserve’s responsibility."

