Nice jumps 20% after earnings topper, guidance update

Nov. 10, 2022 10:33 AM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) stock jumps 20% on Thursday after the company posted beat on both lines for third quarter alongside strong full-year guidance.
  • Revenue of $554.7M (+12.3% Y/Y) beat by $4.25M. It included cloud revenue of $330.5M, up 26% from a year ago.
  • On constant currency basis, sales rose 14%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.5% vs. 72.5% last year.
  • Operating income grew 13.8% to $159.3M with operating margin of 28.7% vs. 28.3% last year.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.92 beat by $0.05.
  • Outlook: "We delivered another quarter of strong profitability, and we expect to continue to deliver profitable growth with operating income and earnings per share growing at double-digits moving forward," commented CEO Barak Eilam.
  • Revenue is forecasted to be between $2.17-$2.18B, reflecting 13.8% constant currency growth, for full-year. That compares with consensus of $2.18B. EPS guidance range is set to $7.40-$7.60 vs. consensus of $7.45.
  • Excluding the foreign exchange headwinds, the company expects FY 2022 revenue guidance to be $15M higher and adjusted earnings per share of $0.04 more.

