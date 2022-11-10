EMA advisory committee recommends authorizing Sanofi COVID booster shot
Nov. 10, 2022 10:43 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use is recommending authorization of Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine VidPrevtyn Beta as a booster.
- The recommendation is based on the results of two trials.
- Also, the booster is for adults previously vaccinated with an mRNA or adenoviral vector vaccine.
- The agency said the European Commission will fast track a decision on a potential authorization.
