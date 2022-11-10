Treasury yields tumbled more than 30 basis points on Thursday morning after Wall Street received a softer-than-forecast inflation reading. As a result, exchange traded funds linked to Treasury yields have jumped sharply higher.

Two example funds include the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), both up about 2%.

Early on in the bond market, the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) has crumbled to 4.30% as it dropped 32 basis points. Also, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) collapsed below 4.00% to 3.82% as it slid 31 basis points.

Bond prices and yields trade in an inverted fashion. As yields sink, bond funds are able to push higher.

The drop in yields is a direct result that followed the October CPI release. The headline inflation number dipped to 7.7% Y/Y compared to the forecasted 8%. Additionally, the core figure, which excludes food and energy, slid to 6.3% on a year-over-year basis versus the anticipated 6.6%.

Other Treasury ETFs that have tracked higher on Thursday include: (NASDAQ:TLT), (NASDAQ:IEI), (NASDAQ:IEF), (SHY), (GOVT), (VGSH), (VGIT), (SCHO), (SCHR), (SPTL), (TLH), and (VGLT).

In broader news, the major market averages have soared during Thursday's session as core and headline consumer inflation rose less than expected.