Star Equity Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2022 10:58 AM ETStar Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+51.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $31.1M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STRR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
