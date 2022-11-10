Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) increased its medium-term targets for return on tangible common equity to 20%+, according to slides for its investor day. By comparison, the bank's Q3 ROTCE was 21.9% and adjusted ROTCE was 22.2%.

Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, the ROTCE target is 17%-19%.

The bank is targeting preprovision net revenue growth of 6%-9% for the medium term and positive operating leverage. The PPNR outlook "appears modest," when compared with Evercore ISI's 14% Y/Y PPNR growth forecast, said analyst John Pancari in a note.

Meanwhile the ROTCE outlook was broadly in-line, he said. Evercore ISI expects 24.5% for 2023.

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin sees Huntington's (HBAN) post-2024 EPS at $1.77-$1.97 if it delivers 17%-19% ROTCE, excluding AOCI.

YTD, HBAN's ROTCE ex-AOCI is 17.6% and was 18.6% in Q3, Usdin pointed out.

The company operating assumptions include net charge-offs of 25-45 basis points through the cycle, vs. less than 15 bps expected for 2022. Its assumption for CET1 ratio of 9%-10% is unchanged from its previous operating guideline. For Q3, its CET1 ratio stood at 9.27%.

