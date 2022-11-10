Altimmune rises 5.2% on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss

Nov. 10, 2022 11:10 AM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is trading 5.2% higher after the company posted narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • Revenue was minimal for the three months, compared to $0.2 million, a year ago, due to the discontinuation of development activities for the T-COVID and NasoShield programs in 2021.
  • Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.48 beat by $0.01.
  • Research and development expenses fell 30.5% Y/Y to
  • The company expects Topline 24-week data from Phase 1b trial in subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in mid-December 2022.
  • Interim 24-week readout from Phase 2 obesity trial expected Q1 2023.

Comments

