SunPower gains following upgrade from Credit Suisse

Nov. 10, 2022 11:11 AM ETSunPower Corporation (SPWR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is trading +6.4% after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to Neutral from Underperform.
  • The upgrade comes after SunPower posted better-than-expected Q3 numbers and reaffirmed prior 2022 guidance of $2,000-$2,400 Adjusted EBITDA per customer and 73,000-80,000 incremental customers, resulting in $90-$110 million Adjusted EBITDA for the year.
  • Credit Suiss analysts noted SunPower management addressed key investor concerns around customer and profitability growth in short-term after delivering a Q3 beat.
  • Guggenheim also initiated coverage of the stock with a Neutral rating, noting SunPower's "efforts to reposition itself purely as a residential solar competitor are bearing fruit, and we think the new management team has the right focus."
  • Analysts are also bullish about industry growth and consolidation, which should prove beneficial for large residential developers such as SunPower.
  • SA Quant system rates the stock as Buy.

