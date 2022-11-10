Microstrategy's Saylor: `We feel like we are trapped in a dysfunctional relationship with crypto'

Nov. 10, 2022

Bitcoin Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Fans To Miami

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) co-founder and chairman Michael Saylor said the blow up of crypto exchange FTX highlights the importance of bitcoin (BTC-USD).
  • "We saw what can go wrong if a centralized token, trading on an unregistered exchange, blow up this week," Saylor said in a CNBC interview. "I think the bitcoiners have been predicting this for a long time. Speaking for all the bitcoiners, we feel like we are trapped in a dysfunctional relationship with cypto and we want out."
  • "I think the industry need to grow up and the regulators are coming into this space," Saylor said.
  • Saylor said that now is a "really good time" to be accumulating bitcoin.
  • Earlier Thursday, Galaxy Digital's Novogratz said FTX news is a "body blow" to crypto industry trust.
  • Also earlier Thursday Bitcoin, ether pare some of week's losses after cooler October inflation.

