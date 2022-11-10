ASML boosts 2025 forecast, launches $12B buyback, spurs chip equipment rally

Nov. 10, 2022 11:17 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)AMAT, LRCX, KLACBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

ASML corporation office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML) surged nearly 14% on Thursday as the chip equipment supplier said it would launch a $12B buyback and also raised its revenue forecast for 2025, spurring a rally in other semiconductor equipment stocks.
  • Ahead of the company's investor day tomorrow, ASML (ASML) said it now expects revenue to be between 30B€ and 40B€, up from a previous outlook of 24B€ to 30B€.
  • In a statement, ASML (ASML) acknowledged the ongoing global economic uncertainty, but added that longer-term demand and capacity would show "healthy growth."
  • Other chip equipment makers rose on Thursday, with KLA Corp (KLAC) gaining 5%, while Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) rose more than 7%.
  • In addition, ASML (ASML) added that its share buyback program would be raised by 12B€ and last until 2025.
  • The company purchase approximately 1B€ under its current buyback program, which lasts between 2021 and 2023.
  • Earlier this month, ASML (ASML) declared its €1.37 per share quarterly dividend, payable to shareholders on November 14.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.