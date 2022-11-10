ASML boosts 2025 forecast, launches $12B buyback, spurs chip equipment rally
Nov. 10, 2022 11:17 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)AMAT, LRCX, KLACBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML) surged nearly 14% on Thursday as the chip equipment supplier said it would launch a $12B buyback and also raised its revenue forecast for 2025, spurring a rally in other semiconductor equipment stocks.
- Ahead of the company's investor day tomorrow, ASML (ASML) said it now expects revenue to be between 30B€ and 40B€, up from a previous outlook of 24B€ to 30B€.
- In a statement, ASML (ASML) acknowledged the ongoing global economic uncertainty, but added that longer-term demand and capacity would show "healthy growth."
- Other chip equipment makers rose on Thursday, with KLA Corp (KLAC) gaining 5%, while Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) rose more than 7%.
- In addition, ASML (ASML) added that its share buyback program would be raised by 12B€ and last until 2025.
- The company purchase approximately 1B€ under its current buyback program, which lasts between 2021 and 2023.
- Earlier this month, ASML (ASML) declared its €1.37 per share quarterly dividend, payable to shareholders on November 14.
Comments (1)