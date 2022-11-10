Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock gained 6.4% in late Thursday morning trading after the payment technology company turned in strong guidance and Q3 results topped Wall Street expectatinos.

For Q4 the company expects revenue of $370M-$378M, compared with the $370.8M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise to $105M-$109M, up from $95.5M reported in Q3. Visible Alpha consensus is $103.1M.

In addition, the company scheduled a special meeting of shareholders to vote on a 1-for-12 reverse stock split.

It also plans to rename and realign its two reportable segments. US Acquiring will become Merchant Solutions and will include its Integrated & eCommerce business, which had been included in its Digital Commerce segment.

Digital Commerce will be renamed Digital Wallets as will consist of Paysafe's (PSFE) digital wallets and eCash businesses.

Total payment volume for the quarter slipped from $32.5B from $33.4B in Q2, but increased 5% Y/Y.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.04 exceeded the consensus estimate of $0.02 and slipped from $0.05 in Q3 2021.

Revenue of $366.0M, topping the $353M consensus estimate, fell from $378.9M in the prior quarter and increased from $353.6M in the year-ago quarter.

US acquiring revenue of $185.4M vs. $187.2M in Q2 and $164.9M in the year-ago quarter. Digital Commerce revenue, at $180.6M, fell from $191.8M in the prior quarter and from $188.6M in the year-ago period.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $95.5M, down from $102.9M in Q2 and from $106.4M in the year-ago quarter.

