ProKidney initiated at equal weight at Morgan Stanley on cell therapy for kidney disease
Nov. 10, 2022 11:25 AM ETProKidney Corp. (PROK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley has initiated ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) with an equal weight rating saying that the company's autologous cell therapy shows promise for chronic kidney disease (CKD).
- The firm has a $13 price target (~23% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Vikram Purohit said that early phase 2 data for ProKidney's REACT therapy has been promising. It showed that after two doses, patients on REACT showed significant improvement in kidney function compared to those on standard of care.
- He added that REACT patients showed a stronger trend in kidney function improvement compared to recently approved CKD drugs.
- Purohit believes REACT could eventually lead to ~$1.6B in peak sales as a base case.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views ProKidney (PROK) as a hold with high marks for growth and momentum.
