ProKidney initiated at equal weight at Morgan Stanley on cell therapy for kidney disease

Nov. 10, 2022 11:25 AM ETProKidney Corp. (PROK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Michael M. Santiago

  • Morgan Stanley has initiated ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) with an equal weight rating saying that the company's autologous cell therapy shows promise for chronic kidney disease (CKD).
  • The firm has a $13 price target (~23% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Vikram Purohit said that early phase 2 data for ProKidney's REACT therapy has been promising. It showed that after two doses, patients on REACT showed significant improvement in kidney function compared to those on standard of care.
  • He added that REACT patients showed a stronger trend in kidney function improvement compared to recently approved CKD drugs.
  • Purohit believes REACT could eventually lead to ~$1.6B in peak sales as a base case.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views ProKidney (PROK) as a hold with high marks for growth and momentum.

