Nasdaq jumps +5%, S&P, Dow soar, yields plunge as softer CPI numbers spark rally

Wall Street's major indices surged on Thursday while Treasury yields plunged after data showed core and headline consumer inflation was weaker than expected in October.

The 0.3% monthly rise in core CPI, compared with forecasts for 0.5%, was the softest since September 2021.

For much of this year, consumer price reports have been poorly received by the markets, as inflation has remained stubbornly high and has led to the Federal Reserve hiking rates by 75 basis points for four straight meetings.

The moderation in prices in Thursday's report will give the Fed more breathing room in terms of slowing down their pace of rate hikes. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the markets are now pricing in a 80.6% probability of a 50 basis point hike at the central bank's policy meeting next month.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) soared 5.79% to 10.952.63 points in morning trade, as rate-sensitive megacap technology firms gained across the board. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) added 4.30% to 3,909.94 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) jumped 2.80% to 33,423.47 points.

All 11 S&P sectors were trading in the green. Consumer Discretionary rose more than 7%, helped by Amazon and other e-commerce stocks. Utilities gained the least.

Bond markets also rallied on the inflation data. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 23 basis points to 3.86%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 30 basis points to 4.33%. Exchange traded funds linked to Treasury yields have jumped sharply higher. The dollar index (DXY) fell 2% to 108.38.

"The October CPI report was music to the bulls' ears, as it verified much lower than forecast and feared," Seeking Alpha contributor Mike Zaccardi said.

"There are now clear signs that headline CPI peaked with a 9.1% print back in June. This is what the Fed wants to see, but we still need a few more weaker inflation figures to give Chair Powell and the rest of the FOMC reason to pivot," Zaccardi added.

"After the September report, we said that downward pressure on inflation was visible everywhere except in the inflation data," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson said. "That has just changed."

"We have learned over the past 18 months or so that one good core CPI print proves nothing, but we see good reasons to think this one is the real deal, given the downward pressure in the pipeline. We expect another decent core print in November - the data are published a couple of days before the December FOMC meeting - giving the Fed scope to hike by only 25bp, provided the employment/wages numbers are on the soft side too. But that’s not a crazy bet."

In other economic data, the number of Americans filing for weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, which also added on to the hopes of a Fed pivot.

Investors are also keeping an eye on cryptocurrency markets, with FTX still looking for a rescue plan. A selloff in crypto weighed on the major indices the previous day.

Among other active movers, U.S. homebuilders advanced after long-term mortgage rates crossed the 7% mark for the week ending Nov. 10. D.R. Horton, PulteGroup, Lennar and KB Home gained 12%-14%. Biopharma Veru cratered after an FDA advisory committee voted against its oral COVID-19 therapy.

In earnings related news, favorably received quarterly reports sent shares of electric vehicle makers Nio and Rivian higher.