Cathie Wood’s ARKK rises 10%+, putting it on track for its best trading day ever

Cathie Wood’s flagship ARKK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is on track to have its best trading day ever in its more than eight-year history as the fund trades north of 10% on the early part of Thursday.

Wood’s ARKK was +12.5% as of 11:40 a.m. ET, placing the fund above its record one day close of +11.8%, which was recorded back on May 13th, 2022.

Only three times has ARKK ended a session above 10%, and only one of those instances did it end above 11%. Earlier on in the day ARKK topped out at +12.8%, but has since trimmed some of its gains.

Aside from ARKK, Wood’s other actively managed exchange traded funds have also surged off the back of the softer October CPI print. On Thursday as of 11:40 a.m. ET (NYSEARCA:ARKW) was +12.2%, (NYSEARCA:ARKF) +12%, (BATS:ARKG) +8.7%, (ARKQ) +7.2%, and (ARKX) +6.5%.

Regardless of the soaring performance that Wood’s funds have had, they still trade deep into the red when viewed from a larger year-to-date stance.

In 2022 ARKK has found itself -62.5%, ARKW -63.8%, ARKF -61.6%, ARKG -47.4%, ARKQ -43%, and ARKX -29.5%.

Stepping away from the ARK Invest sphere and investors will still notice that tech focused exchange traded funds across the board have soared on Thursday.