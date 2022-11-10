Gold prices surge to the highest in more than two months Thursday following weaker than expected inflation numbers, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve will adopt a less aggressive approach on interest rate hikes.

December Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +2.1% to $1,749,60/oz and December silver (XAGUSD:CUR) +1.3% to $21.61/oz, while among industrial metals, December copper (HG1:COM) +1.9% to $3.77/lb.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (SIL), (NYSEARCA:SLV), (SIVR), (CPER), (COPX), (JJC), (JJCTF)

Shares of precious metals are rallying, including: (NEM) +7.2%, (GOLD) +5.7%, (FNV) +6.8%, (AEM) +7.3%, (AUY) +3.6%, (HMY) +9.2%, (SBSW) +8%, (GFI) +7%, (AU) +7.6%, (IAG) +7.2%, (AGI) +7%, (NGD) +6.9%, (WPM) +5%, (AG) +5.1%, (HL) +6.7%, (FSM) +10.7%, (SVM) +7%.

Among stocks related to base metals: (CENX) +15.5%, (AA) +10.3%, (HBM) +9.2%, (FCX) +7.8%, (TECK) +5.9%, (SCCO) +4.3%, (RIO) +4%, (BHP) +3.6%.

The U.S. Labor Department reported the Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% last month, below economists' consensus estimates for a 0.6% increase, and 7.7% for the year, short of expectations for a 7.9% rise.

Following the U.S. data, the dollar dropped more than 1% to a near two-month low, and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped to a one-month low.

"The cool inflation print should mean the beginning of the end for inflation fears, and the Fed will feel much more comfortable ramping down," according to Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The CME FedWatch Tool shows markets now see a 73.5% chance the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points next month; prior to the data release, markets were pricing in a 50/50 chance of a more aggressive move.

A week ago after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was not finished raising rates, gold futures fell to their lowest levels in two-and-a-half years.