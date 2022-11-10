T-Mobile expands home Internet offering to three Midwest states

Nov. 10, 2022 11:41 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

T Mobile store front inside a mall in New Jersey. T Mobile is the third largest mobile carrier in the US based on number of subscribers.

Tak Yeung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has expanded its fast-growing 5G Home Internet offering in 70 markets in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, reaching millions of new customers in the Midwest.
  • Adding more than 6M homes in those areas brings T-Mobile's fixed wireless Internet footprint to more than 40M homes nationwide.
  • In Michigan, 1.2M residents lack a permanent fixed broadband connection - about 1 in 4 statewide, T-Mobile says. In Wisconsin, 1.3M households lack access or can't afford broadband service, it says.
  • T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet has been priced at $50 per month since inception, when customers sign up for automatic payment.

