Juul Labs gets lifeline to avoid bankruptcy, plans to cut 30% of workforce - WSJ

Juul Labs Inc. (JUUL) has received a much-needed cash infusion from early investors in order to avoid insolvency, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The outlet reported that the Altria (MO)-linked vape manufacturer received emergency funding from Nick Pritzker and Riaz Valani, two of the firm’s early investors and board members. The two are said to be the largest shareholders in Juul apart from Altria (MO).

In order to keep its head above water with the help of this funding, the company aims to reduce its overall headcount by 30%, equating to about 400 layoffs. The company also reportedly plans to slash its operating budget by up to 40%.

Read more on UBS’ Sell call on Altria on Thursday.