Nov. 10, 2022

Property and casualty insurer Root (ROOT) was trading ~20% higher after Q3 earnings beat consensus.

Q3 GAAP EPS of -$4.54 beats by $1.64. However, revenue of $73.7M (-21.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.93M.

Gross written premiums decreased 26% Y/Y to $151M, while gross earned premiums decreased 18% to $155M.

Total operating expenses were down to $128.4M from $220.7M.

Here is a look at the net loss and adjusted EBITDA in Q3 and the past few quarters:

The company said it will reduce its headcount by roughly 20% and continue to right-size non-headcount expenses, and the actions will collectively lower run rate expenses by $50M annually.

Q3 net loss narrowed on a yearly basis, but the stock has decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared to other financials stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system.

The company has one-year price performance of -91.94%, while the financials sector median is -13.64%.

ROOT has return on total assets of -27.65%, while the financials sector median is 1.17%.

