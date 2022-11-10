Erasca GAAP EPS of -$0.29
Nov. 10, 2022 11:52 AM ETErasca, Inc. (ERAS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Erasca press release (NASDAQ:ERAS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.29.
- “Before year-end, we expect to file an IND for our CNS-penetrant KRAS G12C inhibitor ERAS-3490 in KRAS G12C mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In the first half of 2023, we anticipate initiating a dose escalation trial for ERAS-007 in combination with ERAS-601 and expect to report combination data for ERAS-007 in gastrointestinal malignancies and ERAS-601 in triple wildtype CRC. Our balance sheet remains strong, we continue to strategically advance our pipeline, and we remain on track to execute across our near-term catalysts.”
