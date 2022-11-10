Kaleyra GAAP EPS of -$0.26, revenue of $83.9M

Nov. 10, 2022 11:52 AM ETKaleyra, Inc. (KLR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.26.
  • Revenue of $83.9M (-0.1% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit decreased 15% to $16.7 million from $19.6 million in the comparable year-ago period.
  • Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP measurement of operating performance reconciled below, decreased 14% to $18.1 million from $21.0 million in the comparable year-ago period.
  • At the end of the third quarter, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments were $87.6 million, compared to $97.9 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Fourth Quarter 2022: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $86 – $90 million vs $91.70M compared to $90.0 million in the comparable year-ago period.
  • Full Year 2022: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $331.5 – $335.5 million vs $337.80M compared to $267.7 million in 2021.

