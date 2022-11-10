Game developer Snail stock tumbles 55% following downsized $15M IPO

Nov. 10, 2022

Online game developer Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) stock tumbled 55% following its downsized $15M initial public offering on Thursday.

Shares of Snail opened just after 11:00 a.m. ET. at $2.20 after pricing at $5 per share. The stock dipped to a low of $1.64 before climbing to a high of $2.60, recently changing hands at $2.20 at approximately 11:40 a.m. ET.

Snail offered 3M shares priced at $5 per share. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 450K additional shares at the IPO price to cover any over-allotments. US Tiger Securities and EF Hutton are serving as lead bookrunners.

The deal was downsized by around 50% from one proposed in a filing in mid-October, which would have raised around $30M.

Based in Culver City, Calif., Snail is a developer of digital entertainment content, particularly online multiplayer games. Its top revenue generator is "ARK: Survival Evolved."

