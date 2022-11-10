Lion Electric stock climbs over 13% on record vehicle deliveries in Q3

Nov. 10, 2022 11:57 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV), LEV:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment

Electric bus sign located on the asphalt road

CemSelvi/iStock via Getty Images

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) stock climbed 13.5% to its highest in over seven weeks on Thursday after the EV maker reported Q3 results largely in line with expectations and delivered a record number of vehicles in the quarter.

The company delivered 156 vehicles in Q3, a nearly fourfold increase from 40 delivered in Q3 2021, marking its fourth straight quarter of sequential growth in deliveries.

Lion Electric's (LEV) vehicle order book of 2.4K all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles as of Nov. 9, representing combined total order value of ~$575M.

LionEnergy order book was 239 charging stations and related services as of Nov. 9, representing combined total order value of ~$4M.

Lion Electric (LEV) also provided updates on its manufacturing facility in Joliet, Illinois and Lion Campus in Mirabel, Quebec.

The firm expects to incur total capex of ~$65M in 2022 for the Joliet plant, lower than the ~$80M disclosed in Q2.

Construction for battery plant in Lion Campus is expected to be completed by year-end, with production of the first modules and packs out of the plant on track for Q4.

Lion Electric (LEV) expects to incur total capex of ~$85M in 2022 for Lion Campus, lower than the ~$100M previously disclosed.

Shares of Lion Electric (LEV) dropped ~66% YTD.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.