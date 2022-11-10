Lion Electric stock climbs over 13% on record vehicle deliveries in Q3

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) stock climbed 13.5% to its highest in over seven weeks on Thursday after the EV maker reported Q3 results largely in line with expectations and delivered a record number of vehicles in the quarter.

The company delivered 156 vehicles in Q3, a nearly fourfold increase from 40 delivered in Q3 2021, marking its fourth straight quarter of sequential growth in deliveries.

Lion Electric's (LEV) vehicle order book of 2.4K all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles as of Nov. 9, representing combined total order value of ~$575M.

LionEnergy order book was 239 charging stations and related services as of Nov. 9, representing combined total order value of ~$4M.

Lion Electric (LEV) also provided updates on its manufacturing facility in Joliet, Illinois and Lion Campus in Mirabel, Quebec.

The firm expects to incur total capex of ~$65M in 2022 for the Joliet plant, lower than the ~$80M disclosed in Q2.

Construction for battery plant in Lion Campus is expected to be completed by year-end, with production of the first modules and packs out of the plant on track for Q4.

Lion Electric (LEV) expects to incur total capex of ~$85M in 2022 for Lion Campus, lower than the ~$100M previously disclosed.

Shares of Lion Electric (LEV) dropped ~66% YTD.