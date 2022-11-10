Sufficiently restrictive Fed rate could be a little over 4.5%, SF Fed's Daly says

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly puts the October consumer price index (CPI) report, which showed some cooling in inflation, in perspective. "One month of data does not a victory make," she said Thursday in an online discussion of the economy and monetary policy. "This is just one piece of positive information, but we're looking at a range of information."

"7.7% is very limited relief," but not close to the Fed's goal of 2%, she said. On the downside, housing prices are still high, as reflected in the shelter index part of the CPI.

"It's comforting" that longer-term inflation expectations have come down, but the Fed can't be complacent, Daly said, underscoring the central bank's determination to stay with it until the job of bringing down inflation is done.

Adjusting the pace of the increases should not be confused with adjusting the terminal rate, she said, referring to the level at which the Fed stops raising rates.

"Now we're shifting to a phase of policy where we're already modestly restrictive and determining where the rate needs to be," Daly said. "Stepping down is an appropriate thing to think about. It seems that the time is now to do that."

Pausing rate hikes is not in the discussion, though. The "real conversation should be about the level of the terminal rate. There are more rate increases to come," she said.

In the last dot plot, Daly said she was one hike higher than the median, due to the persistence of inflation. Her current thinking is that the Fed may have to tighten a little above 4.5% to be "sufficiently restrictive."

Earlier Thursday, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said slowing the pace of hikes to 50 basis points would "still be significant."