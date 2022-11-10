Palo Alto Networks pops after Loop Capital upgrade

Nov. 10, 2022 12:07 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Palo Alto Networks headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shares are trading +6.3% after Loop Capital upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $200.
  • Loop analysts see "signs of accelerating momentum driven by an increase in large deal activity." They also believe supply-chain issues that were plaguing the industry are starting to ease and Palo Alto's enterprise business is gaining momentum driven by more large deal activity.
  • Earlier this week Morgan Stanley also had positive comments, calling Palo Alto Networks (PANW) its top pick in cybersecurity and suggesting that larger firms may see less of an impact from the global economic slowdown than others.
  • The cybersecurity software maker will report Q3 results on November 17, after market close. The SA Quant rating on the stock is Hold.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.