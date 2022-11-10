The Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares added to a sharp rise on Thursday after outlining a family essentials collection to be launched alongside Amazon (AMZN) Fashion.

The new product line will be available in North America and will be focused upon “basic, modern essentials for the family” in terms of casual and sleepwear. Additionally, babyGap-branded nursery furniture and other baby-oriented products like strollers and bassinets will be included in the co-promotion.

“Collaborating with Amazon Fashion provides us a new channel to deliver Gap’s modern American essentials to even more customers in the U.S. and Canada," Gap Brand CEO Mark Breitbard said. “We are excited to take this step with Amazon Fashion, to expand our product offering and to deepen our connection with consumers through the Gap brand store.”

Shares of The Gap (GPS) rose to a session high of $11.81 shortly after the announcement, maintaining a 7.9% gain into afternoon trading.

Read more on the broader rally for retail stocks on Thursday.