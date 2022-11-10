Pfizer/ BioNTech win EU nod to use Omicron booster in children
Nov. 10, 2022 12:33 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced Thursday that an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended marketing authorization for the companies’ Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to use as a booster in children aged 5 – 11 years.
- The decision by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) will now be reviewed by the European Commission before issuing the authorization.
- The messenger-RNA-based vaccine adjusted for Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants is currently authorized in the EU as a booster for those aged 12 years and above.
- In October, the U.S. FDA expanded its authorization for Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) bivalent shot to allow children aged 5 – 11 years to receive the vaccine as a booster shot at least two months after the completion of the primary series or the receipt of any booster shot.
