Precigen stock rises 16% as Q3 collaboration/licensing revenue surges

Nov. 10, 2022 12:45 PM ETPrecigen, Inc. (PGEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

  • Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) stock rose ~16% on Thursday after Q3 results beat estimates.
  • Net income was $87.38M, compared to net loss of -$29.76M in Q3 2021.
  • Total revenues grew +401.71% Y/Y to $16.72M.
  • Collaboration and licensing revenues increased to $14.56M, compared to $22K in Q3 2021. The company said this increase was mainly due to the recognition of revenue related to agreements for which revenue was previously deferred, as it became probable that additional performance under the agreements would not be required.
  • Precigen noted that Product and service revenues generated by Exemplar decreased $1.1M from the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Research and development expenses increased by ~$0.2M to $12.62M.
  • As of Sept. 30, Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash were $153.8M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.