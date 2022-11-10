Canadian Pacific is called a rails stock standout at JPMorgan

JPMorgan named Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) a top pick in the transports and logistics sector.

Analyst Brian Ossenbeck noted that Canadian Pacific already broke its all-time monthly tonnage record for grain shipments in October after delivering +9.8% year-over-year volume growth in Q3 on strong potash and intermodal shipments.

"We could see further upside to our 4Q22 growth target of 15.5% at the current grain run-rate and with CP’s 8,500ft hopper car fleet investment fully in place. CP also expects the current pricing momentum will continue, putting renewals on pace to exceed +5-6% reached at the prior cycle peak"

Notably, the step up in labor costs confronting U.S. rail peers under new labor agreements will not affect CP directly, although incentive compensation headwinds will persist in Q4 could impact the operating ratio.

Looking ahead, Canadian Pacific (CP) is expected to benefit from a new investment in a hopper car fleet. Ossenbeck also reminded that the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern is progressing into the final stages alongside positive momentum on KSU refined products and the second bridge to Laredo is coming to fruition faster than expected.

Shares of CP rose 2.68% in mid-day trading on Thursday.

Read the Canadian Pacific Railway earnings call transcript.