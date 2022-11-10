kneat.com reports Q3 results
Nov. 10, 2022 12:46 PM ETkneat.com, inc. (KSIOF), KSI:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- kneat.com press release (OTCQX:KSIOF): Q3 Revenue of $5.8M (+56.8% Y/Y).
- SaaS revenue grew 71% to $4.5 million, versus $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Gross profit was $3.5 million, an increase of 74% compared to $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Gross margin was 61%, compared to 54% for the third quarter of 2021.
- Total ARR, which includes SaaS license and recurring maintenance fees, was $19.1 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of 60% from $12.0 million at September 30, 2021.
