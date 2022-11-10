kneat.com reports Q3 results

Nov. 10, 2022 12:46 PM ETkneat.com, inc. (KSIOF), KSI:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • kneat.com press release (OTCQX:KSIOF): Q3 Revenue of $5.8M (+56.8% Y/Y).
  • SaaS revenue grew 71% to $4.5 million, versus $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Gross profit was $3.5 million, an increase of 74% compared to $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Gross margin was 61%, compared to 54% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Total ARR, which includes SaaS license and recurring maintenance fees, was $19.1 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of 60% from $12.0 million at September 30, 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.