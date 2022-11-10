Viatris wins court decision on AstraZeneca Symbicort patent

  • A federal court in West Virginia has invalidated a patent applying to AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) asthma treatment Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol), a victory for Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS).
  • The court found that U.S. Patent No. 10,166,247 is invalid due to lack of written description and lack of enablement.
  • Viatris (VTRS) noted that four Symbicort patents have been found to be either not infringed or invalid.
  • The US FDA granted approval of Viatris' (VTRS) Symbicort generic, known as Breyna, in March. It has not launched, however, due to the ongoing litigation.

