Viatris wins court decision on AstraZeneca Symbicort patent
Nov. 10, 2022 12:58 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), VTRSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A federal court in West Virginia has invalidated a patent applying to AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) asthma treatment Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol), a victory for Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS).
- The court found that U.S. Patent No. 10,166,247 is invalid due to lack of written description and lack of enablement.
- Viatris (VTRS) noted that four Symbicort patents have been found to be either not infringed or invalid.
- The US FDA granted approval of Viatris' (VTRS) Symbicort generic, known as Breyna, in March. It has not launched, however, due to the ongoing litigation.
