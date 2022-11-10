Xero appoints former Google exec as CEO
- Xero (OTCPK:XERYY) (OTCPK:XROLF) appointed Sukhinder Singh Cassidy as CEO, effective Feb. 1, 2023.
- Cassidy will succeed Steve Vamos, who has served almost five years as CEO and plans to return to his previous portfolio in business coaching and leadership development as an advisor, director and investor, the New Zealand-based company said on Wednesday in a press release.
- Xero added that Cassidy has more than 25 years of leadership experience, including as president, Asia Pacific & Latin America at Google; president at StubHub; founder of theBoardlist; founder of Joyus, where she was CEO; and co-founder of Yodlee.
- Xero noted that Sukhinder will start on Nov. 28 and will work with Vamos to manage the transition. Vamos will remain available to advise through to the end of May 2023.
