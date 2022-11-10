Cadiz announces $10M direct placement
Nov. 10, 2022 1:07 PM ETCDZIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cadiz (CDZI) has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a registered direct offering of 5M shares for total proceeds of $10M.
- Company's largest equity shareholder Heerema International Group Services anchored the offering with an investment of $3.6M.
- Funds managed by Odey Asset Management and California-based American Assets Capital Advisors also participated.
- Following the offering, Heerema IGS will continue to beneficially own ~35.4% of stock.
- Company intends to utilize net cash proceeds from the Offering for capital expenditures to accelerate development of the Cadiz Water Conservation and Storage Project and to scale deployment of the recently acquired water filtration systems from ATEC Systems ("ATEC"), as previously announced in the third quarter.
