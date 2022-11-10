Africa Energy GAAP EPS of $0.00
Nov. 10, 2022 1:14 PM ETAfrica Energy Corp. (HPMCF), AFE:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Africa Energy press release (OTCPK:HPMCF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $7.14M.
- Garrett Soden, the Company's President and CEO, commented: "We are currently drilling the high-impact Gazania oil exploration well on Block 2B offshore South Africa. Gazania is seven kilometers up-dip from an existing oil discovery and has material upside for our shareholders in the success case. Separately, the Block 11B/12B joint venture has applied for the Production Right and is advancing the proposed Luiperd gas condensate development to support South Africa's energy transition."
