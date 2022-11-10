Zurich Insurance sees $550M pretax loss from Hurricane Ian
Nov. 10, 2022 1:21 PM ETZurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY), ZFSVFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY) (OTCQX:ZFSVF) expects Hurricane Ian will cost it a $550M pretax catastrophic loss, the insurer's chief financial officer told Reuters Friday.
- Climate change may make such large catastrophic losses more common. "I'd love to take (Hurricane Ian) as a one-off but I'm not sure it is," CFO George Quinn said. Natural disasters are likely to become more frequent and severe, he said.
- As a result, "We are going to continue to constrain our appetite for natural catastrophe risk," he said.
- Zurich Insurance (OTCQX:ZURVY) ADRs rose 0.9% in Thursday early afternoon trading, less than the S&P 500's 4.5% gain.
- For its first nine months of 2022, the company's gross written premiums and policy fees of $33.5B, rose 8.0% from a year ago.
