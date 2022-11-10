Stratasys cuts FY2022 outlook to include the impact of MakerBot divestiture

Nov. 10, 2022 1:28 PM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) updated its outlook for 2022 to include the impact of $17M from its MakerBot divestiture after reporting mixed Q3 results.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Revenue of $648M to $652M, which includes the impact of approximately $13M to reflect the anticipated impact of customer-related delays in the purchasing of systems and materials due to anticipated, ongoing economic uncertainty as well as ongoing pressure on foreign exchange rates vs. prior outlook of $675M to $685M and consensus of $661.57M; Gross margins flat to slightly higher Y/Y; Operating expenses $5M to $10M higher than 2021, primarily due to the divestiture of MakerBot and by improved efficiencies; non-GAAP operating margins slightly above 2%; GAAP net loss of $48M to $39M, or ($0.72) to ($0.59) per diluted share; Non-GAAP net income of $6M to $8M, or $0.09 to $0.12 per diluted share vs. consensus of $0.15; Adjusted EBITDA of $34M to $37M down from $38M to $41M; Capital expenditures of $15M to $20M down from $20M to $25M.
  • Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys’ Chief Executive Officer, said “We delivered our highest third quarter revenue in seven years. This was driven by 18.9% growth in our systems, excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis. We have now achieved five consecutive quarters of positive earnings, demonstrating our unique ability to generate profitable growth even while navigating a challenging global economic backdrop that includes prolonged customer sales cycles and delayed consumables purchases.”
  • Stock has lost around 50% since the start of 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.