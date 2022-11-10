Jefferies downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) and IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) on Thursday from Buy to Hold, arguing that investors appear to have over-modeled the market prospects of each in eye disease geographic atrophy (GA)

Apellis (APLS) and IVERIC bio (ISEE) shares have outperformed the broader market this year as they advance rival candidates pegcetacoplan and Zimura for GA secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) towards regulatory success, respectively.

However, after a survey of ophthalmologists and retinal surgeons, Jefferies analysts led by Chris Howerton argue that the treatable GA market is smaller despite an equal prevalence of Wet AMD and GA.

“While wAMD and GA disease prevalence is similar, we learned that Docs see ~1/2 as many GA patients as they do wAMD patients currently,” the analysts wrote.

The analysts note that doctors are likely to prescribe intravitreal complement inhibitors such as pegcetacoplan and Zimura only for half of GA patients. “Complement therapies in GA are not the new VEGFs,” they added, referring to blockbuster eye medications Eylea and Lucentis developed by Regeneron (REGN)/ Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF), respectively.

However, according to Howerton and the team, roughly a third of them are expected to refuse the therapy because the benefits are unlikely to outweigh the trouble of intravitreal injections such as Eylea and Lucentis.

The analysts expect FDA to approve both pegcetacoplan and Zimura. Yet, they lower the price targets for Apellis (APLS) and IVERIC bio (ISEE) to $40 from $70 and $20 from $30, respectively. “Apellis and Iveric stock have priced in generous GA patient growth, and we believe it will be hard to meet these current estimates given the fundamentals,” they wrote.

On M&A chatter surrounding both companies, the analysts expect a lukewarm interest from buyers “until the first few quarters GA sale” and rule out significant premia if deals are reached before the market launches.

Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham sees “exceptionally large” addressable markets for both GA and AMD.