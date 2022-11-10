Fossil jumps 24% after tightening outlook for operating margin

Nov. 10, 2022 2:02 PM ETFOSLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Fossil (FOSL) Q3 shows 12% drop in topline to $436.4M, net sales in Asia region were significantly impacted by net sales in mainland China, where ongoing restrictions related to COVID policies have impacted demand.
  • Total digital sales were down 12% and comprised 37% of sales mix compared to 40% in the prior year period. Lower digital sales were primarily due to declines in third party e-commerce platforms.
  • Gross profit totaled $219.6M vs. $259.5M.
  • Operating income was $22.5M vs. $47.8M prior.
  • Adjusted operating margin was 5.3% vs. compared to 10.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $26M, or 6.0% of net sales.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 and GAP EPS of $0.11.
  • As of October 1, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $163M.
  • For fiscal year 2022, the company now expects worldwide net sales declines of ~7% to 10% versus prior guidance of net sales declines of 5% to 8%.
  • Company is tightening its range of adjusted operating margin guidance for the full year to 2% to 3%, which compares to prior guidance of 2% to 4%.
  • Contributor comments on the stock look like: 'Fossil Group Stock: Cut Your Losses'
  • Overall, SA Authors give the stock a Hold rating.
  • Stock surged ~24% after the results.
  • Previously: Fossil Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12, revenue of $436.3M (Nov. 9)

