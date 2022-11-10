Clearside Biomedical upgraded to buy at Needham on promise for wet AMD candidate
Nov. 10, 2022 1:42 PM ETCLSDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Needham has upgraded Clearside Biomedical to buy (CLSD) from hold following promising phase 1/2a results on wet age-related macular degeneration candidate CLS-AX.
- The firm set a $5 price target (~291% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Serge Belanger noted that the high-dose cohorts of the trial showed significant treatment durability, as well as stable best corrected visual acuity and optical coherence tomography, with no safety concerns.
- He added that CLX-AX should advance to phase 3 in early 2023.
- "In our view, these proof-of-concept results establish CLS-AX as a bonafide [tyrosine kinase inhibitor] treatment candidate for wAMD," Belanger wrote.
- Stifel also just upgraded Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) to buy.
