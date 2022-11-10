Clearside Biomedical upgraded to buy at Needham on promise for wet AMD candidate

Nov. 10, 2022 1:42 PM ETCLSDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Needham has upgraded Clearside Biomedical to buy (CLSD) from hold following promising phase 1/2a results on wet age-related macular degeneration candidate CLS-AX.
  • The firm set a $5 price target (~291% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Serge Belanger noted that the high-dose cohorts of the trial showed significant treatment durability, as well as stable best corrected visual acuity and optical coherence tomography, with no safety concerns.
  • He added that CLX-AX should advance to phase 3 in early 2023.
  • "In our view, these proof-of-concept results establish CLS-AX as a bonafide [tyrosine kinase inhibitor] treatment candidate for wAMD," Belanger wrote.
  • Stifel also just upgraded Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) to buy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.