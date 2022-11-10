Workday, Adobe, Salesforce among largest gaining enterprise stocks as inflation slows down

Nov. 10, 2022 1:42 PM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY), ADBE, CRMMSFT, ORCL, ADSK, FTNT, PANW, CRWD, CYBRBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments

Salesforce To Purchase Popular Messaging Platform Slack For 27 Billion

Stephen Lam/Getty Images News

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) were among the biggest gainers in enterprise software on Thursday as the sector reacted positively to slowing inflation data.

Workday (WDAY) gained more than 12% to $151.23 in mid-day trading, while Adobe (ADBE) tacked on more than 9% and Salesforce (CRM) popped more than 8%.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Salesforce (CRM) had laid off "hundreds" of employees due to the weakening global economy, with the potential cuts climbing as high as 2,500.

Workday (WDAY) is slated to report third-quarter results on November 29 after the close of trading.

Among other stalwarts on Thursday were Microsoft (MSFT), which rose more than 6.5%, while Autodesk (ADSK) tacked on more than 13.5% and Oracle (ORCL) gained 2%.

Cybersecurity stocks also rose on back of the weaker-than-expected CPI report, with Fortinet (FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), CyberArk (CYBR) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) among those seeing outsized gains.

On Thursday, the U.S. government reported that the Consumer Price Index for October rose 0.4%, below the 0.7% that was expected. On a year-over-year basis, prices rose 7.7%, below the 8% that analysts were anticipating.

On Monday, investment firm Guggenheim upgraded Workday (WDAY), noting that the recent downturn in the stock price seems overdone.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.