Booking Holdings set to see in-depth European probe of Etraveli deal - report
Nov. 10, 2022 1:42 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is expected to see a full European antitrust probe of its planned $1.7 bllion purchase of Sweden's global flight booking provider Etraveli.
- The European Commission is expected to open a full investigation at the end of its preliminary review on Nov. 16, according to a Reuters report. Booking (BKNG) had until Wednesday to offer remedies, though it didn't.
- Booking (BKNG) entered into an agreement with funds managed by CVC Capital Partners to acquire Etraveli for ~€1.63B last November.
Comments